Opening Month Bookings Once Again Available for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser

Following some fan scrutiny over promos released thus far, opening month reservations for the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser are once again available to book.

What’s Happening:

As of posting, the following dates are available to book March 7-9, 2022 March 19-21, 2022



There are also a few dates available in April, May and June, followed by full availability from July 3 on.

You can call (407) 939-1800 to confirm availability and book your 2-night voyage.

Pricing breaks down depending on how many guests are in each cabin. You can have either 2, 3 or 4 guests per cabin.

last weekend, you were treated to what is likely the first public performance by intergalactic superstar, Gaya, as she will appear aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser. Interestingly, that sneak peek has since been removed by Disney following significant fan backlash online. However, we do have some screencaps and information on what was showcased