Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser’s Gaya Performs During “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”

If you were watching The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration tonight, you were treated to what is likely the first public performance by intergalactic superstar, Gaya, as she will appear aboard the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser when it opens early next year.

What’s Happening:

While we were tuned in to The Wonderful World of Disney tonight for their Magical Holiday Celebration, we were expecting to see great performances from Gwen Stefani, Darren Criss, Chance the Rapper, and others.

tonight for their we were expecting to see great performances from Gwen Stefani, Darren Criss, Chance the Rapper, and others. However, one thing we weren’t quite expecting, was the first performance of galactic diva, Gaya, as she will be seen in the Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser Walt Disney World

In the clip, Sean Giambrone from ABC The Goldbergs is treated to sneak peek of the Halcyon, viewing a hallway and eventually, the bridge of the ship, before wandering off from his guide, Imagineer Ann Morrow Johnson, and into one of the lounges of the starcruiser.

is treated to sneak peek of the Halcyon, viewing a hallway and eventually, the bridge of the ship, before wandering off from his guide, Imagineer Ann Morrow Johnson, and into one of the lounges of the starcruiser. There, he encounters Gaya, a galactic diva who we learned at the recent Destination D23 event

Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser opens in March of 2022, and invites guests to live out their Star Wars dreams with unique story moments, games of sabacc, adventuring through Batuu, and more. The experience includes a 2-night stay in a cabin or suite, Ongoing, immersive and interactive entertainment, where choices determine your experience, Food and beverages on the starcruiser (excluding alcoholic and specialty beverages) and a quick-service meal at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo or other select locations while on Batuu, AKA Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Disney’s Hollywood Studios