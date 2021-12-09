Disney Shares New Alumni Name Tag Design for Disney Ambassadors

by | Dec 9, 2021 1:05 PM Pacific Time

Disney Parks Blog shared that they will be giving the Disney Ambassadors a brand new Alumni name tag to represent their service as Disney Ambassadors.

What’s Happening:

  • For the first time ever, Ambassadors will be recognized for their service to the company for the rest of their Disney career with a one of a kind Disney Ambassador Alumni name tag. Disney Ambassadors in the past have worn a special pin during their time representing their specific Disney Parks and Resorts around the world.

  • The new name tag is a vibrant gold, a reference to the pin the Ambassadors wear during their time as Ambassadors. The shape of the name tag and blue coloring was inspired and taken from Walt Disney’s Disneyland employee badge #1. The badge was worn briefly during Disneyland’s opening day rehearsal in 1955.

  • A few Disney Ambassador Alumni at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort were among the first to receive the brand new name tag during gatherings of Ambassador Alumni.

What They’re Saying:

  • Christopher Stewart, 2004 – Walt Disney World Ambassador
    • “Two of the things I have always treasured most about my Disney career are the opportunity to wear my Disney name tag and work to humbly exemplify all that it stands for, and the amazing honor it was to represent all of our Walt Disney World cast members as a Disney Ambassador.  Receiving this special name tag is an amazing blending of these two things that I hold so dear.”

  • Matt Ebeling, 2002 – Disneyland Ambassador
    • “It means so much to me that 20 years after my Ambassador experience, unexpected gestures like this name badge remind me that despite transitioning out of the company, I’ll always be a member of the Disney Ambassador family. That is extraordinarily humbling and inspires the question: “So what might the next chapter of our Disney Ambassador journey together look like, and how can I help?””

  • Rebecca Godsil, 2005 –  Walt Disney World Ambassador
    • “Becoming a part of the Ambassador family and representing our cast members is truly one of the biggest honors I’ve experienced, something I will always be humbled by and grateful for.  What an incredible surprise to receive this special name tag to represent that honor.”

  • Chris Allen, 1996 – Disneyland
    • “It’s an opportunity to put on the name tag and continue to share our legacy with the cast and the guests. That’s really what the Ambassador program is all about.”

  • Michael Trujillo, 2017 – 2018 – Disneyland
    • “It unites us as a global team, being part of the Disney Ambassador Program has always been so tremendous, but the most important thing is that we are all connected globally to all cast members around the world.”
