Favorite Nighttime Spectaculars Return to Disneyland Resort This Spring, “Tale of the Lion King” and “Celebrate Gospel” Move to Disneyland Park

by | Dec 9, 2021 11:31 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

As promised, the Disneyland Resort is bringing back fan-favorite nighttime spectaculars, as well as some other shows in a new home in Fantasyland, throughout this Spring.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier today, the Disney Parks Blog revealed that fan-favorite nighttime spectaculars and shows are returning to the Disneyland Resort, as well as other shows returning to different venues than they were in before.
  • Starting in February of 2022, An expanded Celebrate Gospel! will come to Disneyland Park, and then in the spring, Tale of the Lion King will return, as will nighttime spectaculars and parades to both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

  • Celebrate Gospel! will expand and feature live choir performances, each sharing its own distinctive style and inspiration. However, it will now be performed in the Fantasyland Theater at Disneyland Park where guests will be able to enjoy uplifting choir performances on select days during the month of February.

  • Then in the spring, the Fantasyland Theater at Disneyland park will become the new home to Tale of the Lion King, an imaginative adaptation of Disney’s The Lion King. When it debuted in 2019 at Disney California Adventure park, Tale of the Lion King brought Storytellers of the Pride Lands, a troupe of traveling performers who present Simba’s beloved and timeless journey in a unique story-theater style with live music and dance, right into the middle of the Paradise Gardens Park viewing area, where audiences enjoy that park’s nighttime spectacular. More on that in a moment.
  • The Main Street Electrical Parade will make its grand return to Disneyland Park just in time for its 50th anniversary this spring. This spectacular pageant of nighttime magic and imagination that never seems to “glow away” will be led by the iconic train and drum unit featuring Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and Goofy, and proclaiming in lights: “Disneyland Presents – Main Street Electrical Parade.” Also slated to return are classic floats, including Elliot the Dragon and other  floats from Alice in Wonderland, Cinderella and Peter Pan.

  • For nearly 30 years, good has triumphed over evil in Mickey’s Imagination  on the shores of the Rivers of America in the classic “Fantasmic!” This spring, the Rivers of America come alive once again as Mickey Mouse’s power of imagination enables him to create fantastic events inspired by Fantasia, The Jungle Book, The Little Mermaid and more.

  • Across the esplanade, more water comes alive this spring in Paradise Bay at Disney California Adventure. World of Color, a breathtaking display of music, fire, fog and laser effects, with Disney Animation projected on one of the largest water screens in the world. The beautiful carousel of color where beauty untold is ours to behold brings the magic and fun of Disney and Pixar films to life through over 1200 jets of water and light, all set to a soaring soundtrack. Favorite Disney stories with memorable sequences of animation and music, including scenes like WALL-E and Eve zipping through the cosmos and Pocahontas exploring just around the riverbend are just a few of the adventures waiting to return in the spring.

  • And finally this spring, the night sky above Disneyland Park will light up once again with Disneyland Forever, a sky-high celebration filled with sparkling pyrotechnics and immersive projections that originally debuted during the park’s 60th anniversary celebration. Main Street, U.S.A., and a few other spots in Disneyland park become a magical canvas of amazing projection mapping technology  as guests are swept above the London skyline with Peter Pan or to a jungle with King Louie in The Jungle Book. Two original songs, “Live the Magic” and the inspiring closing song “Kiss Goodnight,” were written by Disney Legend Richard Sherman, and can be heard in the show.
  • These shows and spectaculars add to the growing list of live entertainment that has returned to the Disneyland Resort, including the Disneyland Band, Disney Junior Dance Party!, seasonal favorites A Christmas Fantasy Parade and Believe…In Holiday Magic fireworks at Disneyland park, and Disney ¡Viva Navidad! street party and Mickey’s Happy Holidays over at Disney California Adventure.
  • No specific dates have been revealed regarding the returning shows this Spring, but more specifics are anticipated soon.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
