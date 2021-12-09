Dr. Phillips Center in Downtown Orlando Announces Wide Array of 2022 Performances

The folks at the Dr. Phillips Center in Downtown Orlando, FL have revealed a diverse array of musicians, comedians and entertainers that are set to perform in the Walt Disney Theater and Steinmetz Hall in 2022.

What’s Happening:

The 2022 lineup of shows at the Dr. Phillips Center will include a wide variety of shows from artists of all spectrums, including acclaimed comedians Theo Von and Wanda Sykes, Grammy Award-winning song parodist “Weird Al” Yankovic and the music collective known for reworking popular modern music into different vintage genres; Postmodern Jukebox.

The full lineup is as follows:

Ain’t Too Proud – The Life and Times of the Temptations – Tuesday-Sunday, January 25-30, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater

– Tuesday-Sunday, January 25-30, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater Theo Von – Saturday, February 5, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater

– Saturday, February 5, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater Il Divo – Saturday, February 26, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

– Saturday, February 26, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall Postmodern Jukebox – Sunday, April 3, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

– Sunday, April 3, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall Pavlo – Saturday, April 30, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall

– Saturday, April 30, 2022 | Steinmetz Hall Wanda Sykes – Thursday, May 12, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater

– Thursday, May 12, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater Weird Al Yankovic – Sunday, October 16, 2022 | Walt Disney Theater

Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 10, 2021 at 10 a.m. ET. Guests can purchase tickets for all shows at the venue and get more information by visiting www.DrPhillipsCenter.org.