Dr. Phillips Center to Mark Historic Completion of Steinmetz Hall

by | Nov 8, 2021 11:29 AM Pacific Time

Tags:

Following a 19-year journey, the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today announced the biggest names in music, dance and comedy will share the stage for the celebration of the arts center's highly anticipated completion with the debut of Steinmetz Hall. The acoustically perfect concert hall will debut in January 2022, and Judson's, a cabaret-style space, will follow in May 2022.

Having been lucky enough to visit the Dr. Phillips Center many times since its opening, I feel like I have watched this building grow each step of the way. The new Steinmetz Hall as you heard in the below video is one of the biggest endeavors ever taken in the advancement of the arts and will stand for generations to come.

On Friday, January 14, the Grand Celebration Season will kick off with two weeks of events beginning with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting and open house. More than 250 artists will come together for Rise & Shine, a two-day celebration with Orlando’s best on the world stage of Steinmetz Hall—produced by Dr. Phillips Center, directed by Cole NeSmith, the executive director of the Creative City Project, and music director Eric Jacobsen, who serves as Music Director for Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

 

Celebrating 75 years as one of the world’s greatest orchestras, the London Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will continue showing the acoustic depth and flexibility of Steinmetz Hall with one-of-a-kind collaborations during a 10-day residency in Orlando—their first at a performing arts center in the U.S.

 

On Wednesday, January 19th, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra will begin performing with artists across different genres, starting with eight principal dancers from the Royal Ballet—also a first. The group of 76 musicians will then perform with Grammy-winning singer Jennifer Hudson and soul and R&B singer Leon Bridges, who are both producing new charts for the occasion, along with country legend Lyle Lovett, who will pay homage to the U.S. with his performance.

 

The Orchestra will also feature a classical performance of Beethoven's Symphony No. 9, considered one of the most outstanding achievements in the history of music, with the Bach Festival Choir.

 

The group will end its Orlando residency by joining the world premiere of Duke Ellington's Black, Brown and Beige & Sacred Music, featuring The Jazz Orchestra at Dr. Phillips Center and the Bethune-Cookman University Concert Chorale.

The Grand Celebration will extend into the full 2021/2022 season with a new space and programming coming to the arts center, including shows in the comedy, film & family, jazz, classical,

Visit drphillipscenter.org/grandcelebration for more information.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Luca
Black Widow
Jungle Cruise
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Cruella
Raya and the Last Dragon
Nomadland

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed