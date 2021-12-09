New “Hawkeye” Spot Teases Showdown Between Clint and a Returning Character

Beware of spoilers if you have yet to see episode four of Hawkeye on Disney+, as Marvel Studios’ have released a new spot teasing the two episodes to come.

What’s Happening:

The video description reads as follows: “A whole lot of enemies wasn’t exactly what Hawkeye had in mind for his holiday wish list.”

The teaser showcases some new clips of Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), sister of Natasha Romanoff, who first appeared in this summer’s Black Widow. Yelena showed up in Hawkeye right at the end of episode four.

In the post-credits scene of Black Widow , Yelena is shown to be in league with Julia Louis Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine and is told that Clint Barton was the one that killed her sister. This sets her off on a vendetta against Clint that will be expanded upon in the last two episodes of Hawkeye .

, Yelena is shown to be in league with Julia Louis Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de la Fontaine and is told that Clint Barton was the one that killed her sister. This sets her off on a vendetta against Clint that will be expanded upon in the last two episodes of . Be sure to check out Mack’s review of episode four Hawkeye.

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.