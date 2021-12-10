New Disneyland and Walt Disney World Railroad Crossbody Bags Now Available on shopDisney

Two new crossbody bags inspired by both the Disneyland Railroad and Walt Disney World Railroad are now available to purchase on shopDisney.

Disneyland Railroad Crossbody Bag – $44.99

Pull into the station in style with this Disneyland Crossbody Bag. The gold faux leather bag is designed to resemble a pocket watch, with a gold chain strap, round gold metal handle, and front pocket that unzips to reveal a Mickey Mouse clock face with dimensional clock hands.

Created especially for Disneyland Resort

Faux leather gold crossbody bag design to look like a pocket watch

Round metal handle

Metal chain crossbody strap with faux leather shoulder section

Zip-closure main compartment

Front zip pocket opens to reveal Mickey Mouse clock face with dimensional clock hands

Debossed Disneyland Railroad logo on front

Lining features Disneyland Railroad logo pattern

Walt Disney World Railroad Crossbody Bag – $44.99

Pull into the station in style with this Walt Disney World Railroad Crossbody Bag. The gold faux leather bag is designed to resemble a pocket watch, with a gold chain strap, round gold metal handle, and front pocket that unzips to reveal a Mickey Mouse clock face with dimensional clock hands.

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort

Faux leather gold crossbody bag design to look like a pocket watch

Round metal handle

Metal chain crossbody strap with faux leather shoulder section

Zip-closure main compartment

Front zip pocket opens to reveal Mickey Mouse clock face with dimensional clock hands

Debossed Walt Disney World Railroad logo on front

Lining features Walt Disney World Railroad logo pattern