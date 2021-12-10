Voice Cast of “Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy” Cracks Up in Blooper Reel

The voice cast of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy appeared to have a lot of fun making the hit video game. Marvel shared a blooper reel featuring some of the actors behind your favorite characters cracking up.

The video features: Jon McLaren (voice of Star-Lord) Jason Cavalier (voice of Drax) Kimberly-Sue Murray (voice of Gamora) Alex Weiner (voice of Rocket Raccoon)

We get to see them attempt to deliver some of their lines from the game, but fail when it comes to controlling their laughter.

Most of the laughs are caused, unsurprisingly, by Cavalier’s Drax.

You can check out the Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy blooper reel below:

About Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy: