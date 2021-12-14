Disneyland Resort Offers Limited Time Ticket Prices for Southern California Residents

by | Dec 14, 2021 10:59 AM Pacific Time

Calling all Southern California residents! Ringing in the New Year with many celebrations coming in 2022, the Disneyland Resort is introducing a special ticket offer just for you to experience Disneyland park or Disney California Adventure park for as little as $67 per day.

What’s Happening:

  • These Southern California resident tickets are available for $67 per day for a limited time with the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day weekday ticket, subject to park reservations. These tickets are on sale now for visits beginning January 3rd through May 26, 2022, and are valid on weekdays with weekends blocked out.
  • In addition to this ticket offer, the three Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are offering special savings on standard and premium rooms for a limited time.
  • Hotel guests can save up to 25 percent off select rooms, most Sunday through Thursday nights, based upon availability from Jan. 3 – April 7, 2022. Book through March 17, 2022.
  • Some exciting celebrations and events coming to the Disneyland Resort in the New Year include:
    • Lunar New Year: Disneyland Resort will celebrate the Year of the Tiger this Lunar New Year in Disney California Adventure park, from Jan. 21 – Feb. 13, 2022. Welcoming a year of good fortune, this joyous festival invites guests of all ages to commemorate traditions of Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese cultures, along with Disney characters, Mulan’s Lunar New Year Procession, four culinary marketplaces, kid-friendly crafts and a Lucky Wishes Wall.
    • Disney California Adventure Food & Wine Festival: This spring celebration of California-inspired cuisines, March 4 – April 26, 2022, highlights the dynamic and diverse foods and flavors of the Golden State. Taste innovative dishes from talented Disneyland Resort chefs and tantalize your palate across a dozen festival marketplaces, with visits with Chef Goofy, craft activities and musical performances.
    • Mickey’s Mix Magic: Returning Jan. 10 for a limited time, Mickey’s Mix Magic, will be presented nightly in Disneyland park. State-of-the-art projections, show lighting and lasers transform Main Street, U.S.A., Sleeping Beauty Castle and the façade of “it’s a small world” into a dazzling, high-energy, family fun dance party celebrating Mickey Mouse, with fireworks lighting up the sky on select nights.
    • New Limited-Time Birthday Experience, Celebrate! In Mickey’s Toontown: Young families can create special memories by scheduling a private party in Mickey Mouse’s house in Mickey’s Toontown. From Jan. 19 – March 6, 2022, groups of up to 10 people can celebrate and enjoy cupcake decorating, games, crafts, a Disney PhotoPass photo opportunity with Mickey Mouse and quicker entry to Gadget Go Coaster.
    • Return of Nighttime Spectaculars:  The classic fan-favorite “Main Street Electrical Parade” will light up Disneyland park in time for the parade’s 50th anniversary year, and guests will be treated to the return of nighttime spectaculars at Disneyland Resort this spring, with “Fantasmic!”, “World of Color” and the “Disneyland Forever” fireworks spectacular.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
