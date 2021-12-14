Final Trailer Released for 20th Century Studios’ “The King’s Man”

Get up close and personal with the villains of 20th Century Studios’ The King’s Man by watching the action-packed, brand-new trailer released today.

What’s Happening:

, a prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s films set in the World War 1 era, brings historical villains to life with larger-than-life personas and Vaughn’s signature style and thrilling action. Check them out—from Mata Hari to Rasputin—­and get ready to see them all in action next Wednesday, December 22, when The King’s Man hits theaters.

hits theaters. Alex was able to review The King’s Man ahead of its release and you can see what he thought of this prequel.

About The King’s Man: