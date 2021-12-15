Hulu Reveals First Look at “The Dropout” – Premieres Thursday, March 3rd, 2022

Hulu has revealed a first look at the upcoming limited series The Dropout, starring Amanda Seyfried and Naveen Andrews.

What’s Happening:

Hulu revealed multiple first look images of their new limited series The Dropout .

Seyfried stars as Elizabeth Holmes with Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani.

Executive Producers on the series include showrunner Elizabeth Meriwether, Liz Heldens, Liz Hannah, Katherine Pope, Rebecca Jarvis, Victoria Thompson and Taylor Dunn.

Michael Showalter is set to direct multiple episodes and will also serve as an executive producer along with his Semi-Formal Productions producing partner Jordana Mollick.

The series comes to Hulu from Searchlight Television and 20th Television.

The Hulu Original will premiere with three episodes on Thursday, March 3rd, 2022. New episodes stream weekly.

About The Dropout:

Money. Romance. Tragedy. Deception. Hulu’s limited series The Dropout , the story of Elizabeth Holmes (Amanda Seyfried) and Theranos is an unbelievable tale of ambition and fame gone terribly wrong. How did the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire lose it all in the blink of an eye?

The Dropout podcast launched in January 2019 and was later turned into a documentary that aired on ABC 20/20 that same year.

About Elizabeth Holmes:

Holmes, a chemical engineering prodigy, dropped out of Stanford to launch a healthcare technology company promising to revolutionize blood testing, which became Theranos. The high-flying tech startup was eventually exposed as ‘massive fraud,’ and last year, a federal grand jury indicted Holmes and former Theranos chief operating officer on nine counts of wire fraud and two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud for distributing blood tests with falsified results to consumers.