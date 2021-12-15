Industrial Light & Magic Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at “Eternals” Visual Effects Work

Industrial Light & Magic have uploaded a new video showcasing the impressive visual effects work that went into the creation of Marvel Studios’ Eternals.

What’s Happening:

The video showcases multiple before-and-after scenes from Eternals , showcasing the various stages of the visual effects work.

It was recently announced that Eternals will be heading to Disney+

About Eternals:

Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the Earth since the dawn of man. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame

The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

The star-studded cast includes: Gemma Chan – Sersi Richard Madden – Ikaris Angelina Jolie – Thena Kit Harrington – Dane Whitman Kumail Nanjiani – Kingo Brian Tyree – Phastos Salma Hayek – Ajak Lia McHugh – Sprite Lauren Ridloff – Makkari Barry Keoghan – Druig Don Lee – Gilgamesh Harry Styles – Eros/Starfox

