Industrial Light & Magic Offers Behind-the-Scenes Look at “Eternals” Visual Effects Work

Industrial Light & Magic have uploaded a new video showcasing the impressive visual effects work that went into the creation of Marvel Studios’ Eternals.
What’s Happening:
- The video showcases multiple before-and-after scenes from Eternals, showcasing the various stages of the visual effects work.
- It was recently announced that Eternals will be heading to Disney+ on January 12, 2022.
About Eternals:
- Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who have protected the Earth since the dawn of man. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.
- The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.
- The star-studded cast includes:
- Gemma Chan – Sersi
- Richard Madden – Ikaris
- Angelina Jolie – Thena
- Kit Harrington – Dane Whitman
- Kumail Nanjiani – Kingo
- Brian Tyree – Phastos
- Salma Hayek – Ajak
- Lia McHugh – Sprite
- Lauren Ridloff – Makkari
- Barry Keoghan – Druig
- Don Lee – Gilgamesh
- Harry Styles – Eros/Starfox