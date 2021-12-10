Marvel Studios’ Eternals Coming to Disney+ January 12, 2022

Today, Disney+ announced that Marvel Studios’ Eternals will start streaming exclusively on Disney+ on January 12, 2022.
What’s Happening:
- The Marvel Cinematic Universe’s newest team of Super Heroes have led theater audiences on a riveting journey spanning thousands of years, and now the Eternals are bringing all of that signature Marvel Studios’ action to Disney+ January 12, 2022.
- Eternals joins 13 other Marvel Cinematic Universe movies now streaming in IMAX Enhanced on Disney+, which gives subscribers an expanded aspect ratio for an immersive theater-like viewing experience at home.
More about Eternals:
- Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man. Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, an unexpected tragedy forces them out of the shadows to reunite against mankind's most ancient enemy, the Deviants.
- The film is directed by Chloé Zhao, and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.
- The star-studded cast includes:
- Gemma Chan – Sersi
- Richard Madden – Ikaris
- Angelina Jolie – Thena
- Kit Harrington – Dane Whitman
- Kumail Nanjiani – Kingo
- Brian Tyree – Phastos
- Salma Hayek – Ajak
- Lia McHugh – Sprite
- Lauren Ridloff – Makkari
- Barry Keoghan – Druig
- Don Lee – Gilgamesh
- Harry Styles – Eros/Starfox
Eternals starts streaming on January 12, 2021 on Disney+.