“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” Heading to Chicago March – June 2022

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation, which is currently performing in New York City, will be heading to the Mercury Theater in Chicago next March.
What’s Happening:
- Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation offers a new adaptation of the story and characters we all know and love, told with life-size puppetry.
- The show features the Sherman Brothers’ classic Grammy Award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne.
- Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by Jonathan Rockefeller (The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam). The show is also produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.
- The show is currently playing Off-Broadway in New York City through January 2022.
- From March 15 – June 12, 2022, the show will head to the Windy City of Chicago at the Mercury Theater.
- Pre-sale tickets for the show’s run in Chicago are available to purchase now.
- Be sure to check out Alex’s review from the very first public performance of Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation in New York City.