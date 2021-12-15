“Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation” Heading to Chicago March – June 2022

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation, which is currently performing in New York City, will be heading to the Mercury Theater in Chicago next March.

What’s Happening:

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation offers a new adaptation of the story and characters we all know and love, told with life-size puppetry.

The show features the Sherman Brothers' classic Grammy Award-winning music with additional songs by A.A. Milne.

Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Adaptation is developed and presented by Jonathan Rockefeller (The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show, Paddington Gets in a Jam). The show is also produced in association with Disney Theatrical Productions.