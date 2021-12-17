Go Behind-the-Scenes of Disneyland Paris’ Restoration of Sleeping Beauty Castle in New Video

Disneyland Paris has released a video highlighting the restoration of their flagship park’s restoration of the resort’s icon, Sleeping Beauty Castle.
What’s Happening:
- After a 12-month renovation, Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris has been restored to its original glory.
- In the video, Disneyland Park Art Director for Walt Disney Imagineer Paris, Tracy Eck, shares some highlights of the restoration.
- The video (embedded below) is in French and fans can turn on subtitles in English by clicking the “CC” icon and using the gear to change the language.
- The restoration was in the planning stages for two years leading up to its 1-year refurbishment.
- The finished castle features over 10 shades of pink, with gold accents requiring 41,000 real gold leaves.
- Partnering with Disney on the refurbishment were companies that have traditionally only worked on historic monuments, signifying the cultural importance of Disneyland Paris.
- The project was completed to restore the park icon to its original grandeur for the milestone 30th Anniversary, a celebration that will kick off on March 6th, 2022.