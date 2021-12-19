New “Disney Insider” Episodes Go Behind-the-Scenes of New Disney Parks Projects

New episodes of Disney Insider, the Disney+ show that gives a behind-the-scenes peak at the newest projects throughout the company, have been released. Many of these new episodes highlight new projects from and related to the Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

Episode 10 features a look at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which recently opened at EPCOT.

Following that, you can learn how the creative team behind the animated Disney Junior show Mickey Mouse Funhouse pulled inspiration from Mickey's ToonTown at Disneyland

Episode 13 takes you behind-the-scenes of EPCOT’s Harmonious to learn exactly how this show brought together a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from around the globe.

takes you behind-the-scenes of EPCOT’s Harmonious to learn exactly how this show brought together a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from around the globe. At Tiana’s Place aboard the Disney Wonder, fans can get a taste of what inspired the cuisine straight from the Disney Cruise Line Chefs as they explore New Orleans themselves.

For the first time on Disney+, Imagineering team members behind the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.) discuss how these stories and characters are related. They are joined by Julie Kagawa, author of the forthcoming middle-grade book Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl, which comes out April 2022, and is the first in a series of books that explore the mysteries of S.E.A.

All fourteen episodes of Disney Insider are now available to stream on Disney+.