New “Disney Insider” Episodes Go Behind-the-Scenes of New Disney Parks Projects

New episodes of Disney Insider, the Disney+ show that gives a behind-the-scenes peak at the newest projects throughout the company, have been released. Many of these new episodes highlight new projects from and related to the Disney Parks.
What’s Happening:
- The new episodes of Disney Insider give Disney fans a special look at the Society of Explorers and Adventurers, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, the Disney park area that inspired Mickey Mouse Funhouse, Tiana’s Place onboard the Disney Wonder, the VR world of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Sketchbook Holiday ornaments, and EPCOT’s new Nighttime Spectacular, Harmonious.
- Episode 10 features a look at Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, which recently opened at EPCOT.
- Following that, you can learn how the creative team behind the animated Disney Junior show Mickey Mouse Funhouse pulled inspiration from Mickey’s ToonTown at Disneyland to create the whimsical world of the hit series.
- Episode 13 takes you behind-the-scenes of EPCOT’s Harmonious to learn exactly how this show brought together a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from around the globe.
- At Tiana’s Place aboard the Disney Wonder, fans can get a taste of what inspired the cuisine straight from the Disney Cruise Line Chefs as they explore New Orleans themselves.
- Downtown Disney now features Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge, ILMx Lab’s latest VR adventure game, and voice actor Bobby Moynihan showcases how his character Seezelslak was created.
- Episode 14 shows off Disney’s Sketchbook Holiday Ornaments and looks behind the magic to see how an idea comes to life.
- For the first time on Disney+, Imagineering team members behind the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.) discuss how these stories and characters are related. They are joined by Julie Kagawa, author of the forthcoming middle-grade book Shinji Takahashi and the Mark of the Coatl, which comes out April 2022, and is the first in a series of books that explore the mysteries of S.E.A.
All fourteen episodes of Disney Insider are now available to stream on Disney+.