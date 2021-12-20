Limited Release Imagination and Spaceship Earth Attraction Posters Now Available on shopDisney

Earlier this year the Disney Parks Blog announced a series of limited release posters coming to shopDisney that would be themed to the various neighbors on EPCOT. Throughout the year fans have been dazzled by the beautiful posters that have been released and as of today, they can now bring home designs themed to Imagination and Spaceship Earth.

What's Happening:

shopDisney has introduced two new Limited Edition EPCOT posters as a part of their ongoing series celebrating the park's attractions.

The latest poster releases include Imagination and Spaceship Earth and are available for $99.00 each.

These join the previously released The Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana The Land, The Living Seas Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind

The collection is designed by artist Eric Tan who lends his talents to this series capturing the magic of these beloved attractions in stunning detail and color.

Both posters will only be available through December 31, 2021.

EPCOT Spaceship Earth Poster – Limited Release – $99.00

Limited Release: Available only through 12/31/21

Artist: Eric Tan

Fine art serigraph printed on black archival paper made in Italy

EPCOT logo and attraction title printed with metallic inks

36'' H x 24'' W (includes 3/8'' border)

EPCOT Imagination Poster – Limited Release – $99.00

Limited Release: Available only through 12/31/21

Artist: Eric Tan

Fine art serigraph printed on black archival paper made in Italy

EPCOT logo and attraction title printed with metallic inks

36'' H x 24'' W (includes 3/8'' border)

Good to Know: