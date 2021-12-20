The Sunshine Flyer Shuttle Service Launching in February as New Transportation Option from MCO to Walt Disney World

Earlier this year, Disney announced it would be ending its long running Magical Express shuttle service from the Orlando International Airport to Walt Disney World. This stirred up a lot of controversy among Disney fans, so another company is stepping in to fill the void.

What’s Happening:

Today is the official launch of The Sunshine Flyer

Launched by Transportation Management Services

The service aims to alleviate the stress of airport transportation and kickstart the magic of the family vacation from the moment they board the bus: The buses are designed on the exterior to look like old-fashioned locomotives or passenger cars. Staff will be dressed as 1920’s rail conductors and engineers. The buses will have entertainment throughout the trip. Ticket pre-sales begin on December 20, and service will begin on February 1, 2022.



The buses service all Disney resorts and are complete with a bathroom, USB chargers and three-point seatbelts for the comfort and safety of all guests.

Ahead of travel, guests will book their tickets online and receive a QR code they will scan once arriving at Orlando International Airport which will ensure smooth timing and departures to the Resorts.

There is also a charity component to the launch of the service in honor of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary: For the first 50 days of service, 50% of Sunshine Flyer ticket sales will be donated to Make-A-Wish Central & Northern Florida. Make-A-Wish children and their families will receive complimentary service from the Sunshine Flyer for their Disney wishes indefinitely.



Here’s a video showing off the unique design of the Sunshine Flyer:

What They’re Saying:

Frank Sherman, CEO of TMS said: “We’re incredibly excited to launch The Sunshine Flyer and give Disney guests the chance to kickstart their vacation with a fun, unique travel experience. Everyone knows the magic of Disney once they’re inside the park gates. But, through The Sunshine Flyer, we’re able to give guests the chance to start their vacation from the minute they step off the plane and turn what used to be a procedural drive into the beginning of an adventure to remember.”

"By combining our storied expertise in mass transportation management with a creative, themed experience, we have the unique opportunity to offer an experience that's both stress-free and engaging," added Sherman. "After all, Disney guests deserve a trip to remember, right from the start. Whether they're young or old, travelling in a group or solo, we hope The Sunshine Flyer sparks the imagination and excitement of all of our guests from the moment they step on the bus."

Tickets for The Sunshine Flyer must be booked at least four days ahead of arrival. Tickets are $17.00 per adult, $12.50 per child each way. For more information and to book tickets, visit www.SunshineFlyer.com.