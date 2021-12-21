Disney Parks TikTok to Livestream Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks from Magic Kingdom Tonight

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! The Disney Parks TikTok will be live streaming Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks from Magic Kingdom tonight.

You can enjoy the magic of Walt Disney World

The live stream will begin at 11:15 PM ET and you can check it out here

About Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks:

Get in the Christmas spirit as your host – Minnie Mouse – invites you to take in a sparkling, yuletide fireworks display. Watch as the sky becomes alight with festive colors to the tune of some of your favorite carols like Deck the Halls and We Wish You a Merry Christmas.

This merry display can be thoroughly enjoyed from most locations throughout Magic Kingdom park – including Liberty Square, Fantasyland and Tomorrowland.

Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks Show will be presented as part of Disney Very Merriest After Hours – offered select nights November 8 through December 21, 2021.

Can’t wait until tonight’s live stream? You can check out our video of Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks below now: