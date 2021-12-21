Poster Released for Final Episode of Marvel’s “Hawkeye”

It all comes down to this. The final episode of Hawkeye releases on Disney+ tomorrow, and a final poster has been released, featuring most of the characters from the Marvel Studios show.

Yesterday, a final individual character poster was released, featuring Florence Pugh, who returned as Yelena Belova from Black Widow.

A new featurette was also released yesterday, where Florence Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld join directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie to celebrate the return of Pugh’s fiery assassin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

About Hawkeye:

is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

is helmed by Rhys Thomas (eps 1, 2 & 6) and directing duo Bert and Bertie (eps 3, 4 & 5). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas and Jonathan Igla.

The exciting final episode of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye launches exclusively on Disney+ tomorrow, December 22.