Knott’s Berry Farm Closes Home for the Holidays Show Due to Staffing and Technical Challenges

Due to staffing and technical challenges, Knott’s Berry Farm has made the difficult decision to close their Home for the Holidays show for the rest of the season.

What’s Happening:

Home for the Holidays featured joyous merriment with dancing and fun set to popular holiday tunes such as "There’s No Place Like Home For The Holidays," "Sleigh Ride," "Jingle Bells," "Here We Come A-Caroling," and many more.

Guests are swept into a magical scene of an old-fashioned Winter Wonderland and celebrate timeless holiday traditions.

Home for the Holidays debuted at the park’s Calico Mine Stage in 2019, and we have a full video of the show from that year that you can watch below:

Today on their Twitter account, Knott’s announced that they have had to cancel the show for the remainder of Knott’s Berry Farm this year, due to staffing and technical challenges.

In place of Home for the Holidays, Knott’s will feature The Sleigh Bells musical group on the Calico Mine Stage through January 2, 2022.

