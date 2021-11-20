Photos: Knott’s Berry Farm Ushers In the Most Wonderful Time of the Year with Knott’s Merry Farm 2021

by | Nov 20, 2021 2:58 PM Pacific Time

Christmas, Christmas time is here… and that means Southern California’s first theme park Knott’s Berry Farm has been completely transformed into Knott’s Merry Farm with colorful decorations and heaps of holiday cheer for the season.

I had the pleasure of spending this past Friday evening at Knott’s Merry Farm for its 2021 opening night, and had a wonderful time exploring the park, taking in all the yuletide sights and sounds, and watching some of the many entertainment offerings Knott’s has in store for guests during this time of year.

Upon entering Knott’s Berry Farm, guests will be awestruck by the seasonal decor all over the park, from Ghost Town to the Boardwalk, Fiesta Village, Camp Snoopy, and beyond. Early on during my visit, I ran into a handbell choir performing Christmas songs, part of which you can enjoy in the brief video below.

Knott’s Christmas Crafts Village lines the streets of Ghost Town with plenty of merry handmade merchandise for guests to peruse and pick up

I also saw some Christmastime stilt walkers and a couple “ugly sweater” photo ops along my way around the park.

In the Calico Saloon, I saw part of a Christmas carol sing-along.

Santa’s Christmas Cottage is back in the Wilderness Dance Hall once again, with treats like cookies and milk available, not to mention a visit with Ol’ Saint Nick himself.

The a cappella group known as The Sleigh Bells perform their recognizable tunes in front of the Calico Park Christmas tree.

Other live entertainment around Knott’s Merry Farm include the fantastic “Merry Christmas, Snoopy” ice skating show in the Walter Knott Theatre, “A Peanuts Guide to Christmas” at the Camp Snoopy Theatre, KNOT Radio on the Boardwalk, “Home for the Holidays” on the Calico Mine Stage, and the perennial favorite “A Christmas Carol” in the famous Bird Cage Theatre.

Also being performed in the Bird Cage is the relatively new musical play “Marley’s Wings,” which serves as a sequel to “A Christmas Carol” and features some lovely songs. You can watch a full performance from Friday evening in the video below.

Watch "Marley's Wings" FULL SHOW during Knott's Merry Farm 2021 at Knott's Berry Farm:

One of the things Knott’s Berry Farm is absolutely most well-known for is its food, and this year’s Merry Farm menu offerings are impressive indeed. From entrees to desserts, guests will never find a lack of options when considering what to eat at any mealtime, or even in-between.

And one wouldn’t want to leave Knott’s Merry Farm without picking up some official event merchandise or memorabilia like apparel, pins, Snoopy plushes, and more.

Once night falls, be sure to take one last trip around Knott’s Berry Farm to check out all the dazzling lights on display during the Merry Farm season. Ghost Town Main Street becomes a winter wonderland with the “Snow and Glow” show, and the Calico Square Christmas Tree looks glorious in all its illuminated glory.

Knott’s Merry Farm is open daily from now through January 2 at Knott’s Berry Farm in Buena Park, California. For more information and to purchase advance tickets, be sure to visit Knott’s official website.

