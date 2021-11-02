Knott’s Merry Farm Returns November 19 with Holiday Favorites to Celebrate the Season

by | Nov 2, 2021 11:24 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

The fog has lifted from the streets of Ghost Town, and it’s time to celebrate the holidays at Knott’s Merry Farm. The park will transform into a winter wonderland featuring thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes, and a variety of picturesque seasonal settings.

Knott's has released a list of all the festive merriment you can enjoy this year at Knott’s Merry Farm:

  • Festive yuletide cheer is in store at Knott's Merry Farm with Home for the Holidays, where joyous merriment takes over the Calico Mine Stage with dancing and fun set to popular holiday tunes. Guests will be swept into a magical scene of an old-fashioned winter wonderland and celebrate timeless traditions.
  • Snoopy, the Peanuts, and a cast of world-class ice skaters return this holiday season to perform in the spectacular ice show, “Merry Christmas, Snoopy!” in the Walter Knott Theater. During the show, filled with whimsy and stunning skating, Snoopy enjoys all the best parts of the season, including trimming the Christmas tree, awaiting Santa's arrival, and attending the festive Christmas Ball! Performances are available on select dates during Knott's Merry Farm.

  • In the intimate setting of Ghost Town's historic Bird Cage Theatre, Knott's melodrama company brings to life Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol and Marley's Wings. In Marley's Wings, the Ghost of Jacob Marley returns in a holiday musical that is destined to become a classic! The Bird Cage piano will come alive with great new songs like "Raise the Rafters," "Christmas in Heaven," and "The Bah Hum Bug," to name a few. Marley is on a mission! Performances are available on select dates during Knott's Merry Farm.

​​

  • The holiday season celebration continues at the Camp Snoopy Theatre with A Peanuts Guide to Christmas. The PEANUTS Gang offer their take and unique wisdom on surviving the holidays while singing a mashup of their favorite holiday tunes. After the show, head right over to the Peanuts Meet and Greet area to capture a lasting holiday memory with your favorite character!

  • Be transported back in time to a Victorian Christmas by the Calico Carolers, Knott's own vocal quartet, as they perform the songs of the season throughout the streets of Ghost Town. Or travel to Calico Park for a soulful serenade of Christmas classics by acapella group, The Sleigh Bells. You can also always grab a seat (and a plate!) at Fireman's BBQ, where our legendary Bluegrass Duo takes the stage with a variety of classic bluegrass hits and old favorites, our Duo will have your toes tappin' and your hands clappin'!

  • Swing in the season at Boardwalk Ballroom! The dance floor is open as the best swing bands around put their own spin on the season at the Tinsel Top Club. Or head over to the Boardwalk to experience the Rockin’ Reindeer, a musical duo who are the key to the season and a great way to enhance a wonderful meal at Boardwalk BBQ!
  • Join Krazy Kirk and the Hillbillies for a foot stompin’, down home dose of Christmas cheer the only way they know how – with energetic music and comedy for the whole family!  You won’t be able to sit still when these talented musicians hit the stage at Wagon Camp! Or grab a seat for a South of the Border Show filled with rich history, tradition and the spirit of the season. Traditional mariachi is the name of the game at the Fiesta Plaza Stage with the Mariachi Angelitas.

  • Join 1950's radio personalities Wayne Deer and Ginger Snaps as they present their annual Christmas broadcast from the KNOT studio in the heart of the Boardwalk. This hilarious duo does it all, from spinning records to taking requests. And keep an ear out for some important Christmas commercials.
  • Everyone's favorite time of the year in Ghost Town is when Wilderness Dance Hall joyously transforms into Santa's Christmas Cabin, where the entire family can create fond memories by taking photos with Santa Claus and his friends. It's also home to an array of holiday treats, including freshly baked cookies, delectable pastries and seasonal drinks such as gourmet hot chocolate with marshmallows or a cold glass of milk, perfect for dunking your cookie in.

  • Mrs. Claus is back in the North Pole managing the elves as they get ready to deliver toys to all the good boys and girls. She has left her trusty bakers in charge at Mrs. Claus' Kitchen. Kids can help decorate one of Mrs. Claus' delicious cookies for a small nominal fee and bring home their delightful creations.
  • Even more delicious holiday dishes and one-of-a-kind treats can be found throughout Knott's Merry Farm. Guests can indulge in traditional holiday classics with a twist, including a Merry Farm favorite, crispy breaded turkey bites filled with perfectly seasoned stuffing and sweet cranberry sauce or funnel cake topped with pumpkin pie flavors and maple syrup sauce. Holiday favorites are also in-store with apple pie spiced loaves, tasty gingerbread cookies and delectable chocolate and cranberry flavored macarons in our bakery locations.  
  • Every night during Merry Farm, when the sun sets, the park comes alive as the lights of the season brighten the night and kick off a night filled with memories for the whole family! In Ghost Town, a magical Snow and Glow experience takes place that fills the buildings and paths with thousands of lights dancing to the beat of Christmas music while snow gently falls in a spectacular one-of-a-kind moment to share with loved ones.

  • Knott's Christmas Crafts Village is back with dozens of local artisans selling their unique gifts, including chainsaw wood carvings and elegant glass blowing. You are sure to find a gift for everyone on your list this season!

Knott’s Merry Farm will begin November 19, 2021 and run through January 2, 2022.

 
 
