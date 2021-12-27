Megara and Wendy Classic Dolls Now Available on shopDisney

Disney has expanded their classic doll collection with two new additions celebrating the animated classics Hercules and Peter Pan.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney is the destination for character fashion dolls from fans favorite animated movies and today, they’ve added two new ladies to the collection: Megara from Hercules Wendy from Peter Pan

Each doll comes dressed in her classic movie outfit and features a comb accessory for combing and styling her hair.

The dolls come in Disney Small World plastic free, sustainable, reusable packaging

Each doll sells for $19.99. Below are individual links to the dolls that are now available on shopDisney.

Megara Classic Doll – Hercules – 11 1/2''

Wendy Classic Doll – Peter Pan – 10''

More Disney Classic Dolls:

If you and your young Disney fan love Meg and Wendy, be sure to check out the other Dolls in the collection too including Elsa Anna Snow White Pocahontas Moana Raya

Tiana Classic Doll – The Princess and the Frog – 11 1/2''

Merida Classic Doll – Brave – 11 1/2''

Sisu Classic Doll – Raya and the Last Dragon – 11 1/2''