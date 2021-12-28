Disneyland Paris Ambassadors Recently Surprised With Disney Ambassador Alumni Name Tags

Disneyland Paris Ambassador Alumni were recently surprised with a special gift to commemorate their legacy as an Ambassador for the resort!

What’s Happening:

To recognize Disneyland Paris Ambassadors of the past, new vibrant gold Ambassador Alumni name tags

Disney Ambassadors have had the honor of representing Disneyland Paris and its incredible cast members ever since Sabine Marcon was named the first Ambassador of the Disneyland Paris Resort in 1992. Since then, they have continued to play a prominent role, carrying on the tradition and Walt Disney’s desire to share the magic of Disney around the globe.

What They’re Saying:

Claire Jenkins – 1999 Disneyland Paris Ambassador

“I’m very honored to wear this new name tag which brings us closer to our ‘Ambassa-brothers and sisters’ around the world.”

Wendy Courquet, 2007-2008 Disneyland Paris Ambassador

“Tonight, we got to enjoy the Christmas parade with our fellow Ambassadors. It’s an absolute honor to be able to wear this name tag, which represents all the cast members of Disneyland Paris. Thank you so much!”

Sonia Demay, 2015-2016 Disneyland Paris Ambassador

“Thank you so much for this great gift! It was a real surprise, and it’s always a great pleasure to see our ‘family’ again.”