Bob Iger Expresses Gratitude For Cast Members on a Recent Trip to Walt Disney World Leading Up to His Retirement

Bob Iger tweeted that he recently spent 3 days in Walt Disney World and was reminded again of how proud he is of Disney Cast Members!

Just spent 3 days @WaltDisneyWorld & was reminded (yet again) what makes me so proud of @disney…our cast members! Thanks for taking care of me all these years. Thanks for your talent, your commitment & the gratitude you expressed. I am deeply grateful to all of you! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) December 30, 2021

Iger thanked Cast Members for their talent, commitment and the gratitude they expressed to him on his recent trip as he is on his final days with the company before his retirement.

About Iger’s Retirement:

Bob Iger spent 47 years with ABC

Recently, it was announced that Susan Arnold will be stepping into his position

Iger will remain executive chairman through the end this year. During his tenure with the company, he steered Disney through the successful purchases of Luca Marvel