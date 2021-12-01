Susan Arnold Named New Walt Disney Company Chairman of the Board, Effective December 31st

The Walt Disney Company Board of Directors have announced that it has elected Susan Arnold as Chairman of the Board, effective December 31st, 2021.

What’s Happening:

Susan Arnold, a 14-year member of the Disney Board who has served as its independent Lead Director since 2018, will succeed Bob Iger as Chairman of the Board when he departs the Company at the end of the year.

Arnold brings to her role extensive public-company board experience and in-depth knowledge of brand management and marketing, environmental sustainability, product and business development, international consumer markets, finance, and executive and risk management.

About Susan Arnold”

She was formerly an operating executive of the equity investment firm The Carlyle Group, where she served from 2013 to 2021.

Previously, she served as President—Global Business Units of Procter & Gamble from 2007 to 2009.

Prior to that at Procter & Gamble, Arnold was Vice Chair—Beauty & Health from 2006, Vice Chair —Beauty from 2004, and President—Global Personal Beauty Care & Global Feminine Care from 2002.

She was a Director of McDonald’s Corp. from 2008 to 2016, and a Director of NBTY, Inc. from 2013 to 2017.

What They’re Saying: