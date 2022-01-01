Hulu Shares New Year’s Teaser for Upcoming Series “The Kardashians”

Hulu celebrated the arrival of 2022 with a short teaser for the upcoming unscripted series The Kardashians.

What’s Happening:

Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie are coming to Hulu in 2022!

First announced in December 2020 The Kardashians .

. On New Year’s Eve, Hulu released a brief countdown video

The series was originally expected to start streaming in later 2021, but Hulu has not yet announced a release timeframe.

The Kardashians will stream on Hulu in the U.S. and internationally on Star.

will stream on Hulu in the U.S. and internationally on Star. The family’s previous series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians , ran for 20 seasons on E! and concluded its run on June 20th. The full series is available to stream on Hulu.

, ran for 20 seasons on E! and concluded its run on June 20th. The full series is available to stream on Hulu. The Kardashians is executive produced by Ben Winston, Emma Conway, and Elizabeth Jones. Danielle King serves as showrunner and executive producer.

About “The Kardashians” on Hulu:

“The Kardashian/Jenner family bring their exciting next chapter to Hulu in this new, intimate journey into their lives.”

“The Kardashians” on Hulu Cast:

Kris Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian

Kim Kardashian West

Khloe Kardashian

Kendall Jenner

Kylie Jenner