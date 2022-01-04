The Hunt is On! Disney, Lucasfilm Present Bonus Bounties Campaign Focusing on “The Book of Boba Fett” Series

Star Wars fans across the can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Bonus Bounties

Now through February 15 Disney and Lucasfilm will release additional merchandise themed to the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. Announced first on StarWars.com, the campaign spans consumer products, games, and publishing and will introduce new Star Wars goods each week through the run of the first season (?) of the highly anticipated show.

How to Shop:

Every Tuesday from now through February 15th, fans can look for new products and content, from licensees like Hasbro, The LEGO Group, Funko, Mattel and many more, to be revealed with select pre-orders starting Wednesdays.

Week One

Today StarWars.com is previewing a new Boba Fett Prototype action figure from Hasbro and exploring more of Chapter 1 of the series with a collection of clothing and accessories from Fifth Sun. If Tusken Raiders are amongst your favorite Star Wars creatures, you’ll love that they’re featured in this first entry.

Coming Soon

Boba Fett (Prototype) by Hasbro – Pre-order available January 5th

Fashions

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Tusken Raider Group Shot Pullover Hoodie

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Tusken Raider Portrait Fade T-Shirt

Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett Mos Espa Characters V2 Tote Bag