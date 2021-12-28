Bring Home the Bounty Campaign Extended with Weekly “Bonus Bounties” Focusing on “The Book of Boba Fett”

This fall Star Wars fans across the galaxy have had the fun task of uncovering incredible new collectibles, books, and fashions as Disney and Lucasfilm presented Bring Home the Bounty. And it’s not over yet! StarWars.com has announced “Bonus Bounties” will continue to be unveiled from January 4th-February 15th.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney and Lucasfilm will keep the treasure hunting going strong as they expand their global campaign Bring Home the Bounty with a new seven week extension called “ Bonus Bounties

Bring Home the Bounty was announced as a 12 week program leading up to the premiere of The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+

on Now, Bonus Bounties will take over the task of unveiling new merchandise that will be direct tie-ins to The Book of Boba Fett.

Bring Home the Bounty:

From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this global campaign was a hit with Sith and Jedi alike! Catch up on all the exciting new releases and fan favorite items that never go out of style. Check out our main Bring Home the Bounty Round Up or search by week: