Bring Home the Bounty: Week 11 Round Up – “The Book of Boba Fett” and Gaming Figures

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can grow their most impressive collections with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise as Disney and Lucasfilm present Bring Home the Bounty! From toys and collectibles to books, apparel and more, this new campaign is sure to be a hit with Sith and Jedi alike!

Bring Home the Bounty Week 11

Welcome to week eleven of Bring Home the Bounty. With The Book of Boba Fett set to debut in just eight days it makes sense that today’s focus would be on the legendary bounty hunter. Fans can shop new collections Rock ‘Em Socks, Her Universe, and Heroes and Villains. As for pre-order items, there are Hasbro figures from fan favorite video games.

Coming Soon

Collectibles and Action Figures

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett – Boba Fett Mini Bust – Gentle Giant Ltd

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Boba Fett Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust – Gentle Giant Ltd

"PRE-ORDER" MPC Star Wars: A New Hope X-Wing Fighter (Snap) 1:63 Scale



Hasbro The Black Series Gaming Greats Star Wars: Republic Commando RC-1138 Boss Action Figure

Hasbro Star Wars: The Black Series Jedi: Fallen Order Nightbrother Warrior 6-in Action Figure GameStop Exclusive

Star Wars The Black Series Gaming Greats Jet Trooper Toy 6-Inch-Scale Star Wars: Battlefront II Figure

Accessories, Artworks and Fashions

Danielle Nicole Star Wars Boba Fett Embroidered Mini Backpack

Star Wars Adventure Across The Galaxy: Next Stop Nevarro 6 Pin Set (Amazon Exclusive)

The Book Of Boba Fett – Rock 'Em Socks

The Comfy Original Jr. Characters

Star Wars: The Mandalorian – The Child – Grogu – Water Globe | Hallmark

"Rebel Scum" by Jenny Chang-Rodriguez Art Print

The Mandalorian – Undeterred – Limited Edition Canvas | Thomas Kinkade Studios

Books and Miscellaneou

Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett – Teas

Star Wars Card Trader by Topps on the App Store

