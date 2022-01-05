“Encanto” Soundtrack Breaks Into Billboard’s Top 10 On The Billboard 200 Chart

For the first time since Frozen 2, a soundtrack has broken the top ten on the Billboard charts, with the Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack jumping into the #3 spot on the Dec. 17th chart.

What’s Happening:

The Encanto soundtrack (featuring songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda) has moved from No. 110 to No. 7 on the Billboard 200 chart for the week ending Dec. 30, 2021. The set earned 41,000 equivalent album units (up 220%) in its fifth week on the chart. The album is also No. 1 on Billboard's Soundtrack and Independent Album charts. According to Billboard, Encanto is the most recently released soundtrack to reach the top 10 since Frozen 2.

“Surface Pressure” is #8 on Spotify’s Top 50 U.S. chart, #51 on the Global Top Songs, #4 on the Global Viral and #5 on the U.S. Viral charts. The video has over 32M streams. The newly released sing-along version of the video is available here and immediately shot to the #1 trending position overall.

Additionally, The video for “Family Madrigal” has over 29M streams. At Amazon, “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and “Surface Pressure” are the two top tracks, with 4 songs in the Top 10. The songs have more than 2.3M voice requests in the last 7 days.

The soundtrack is #1 Album Overall at Apple Music and is #1 on iTunes. Of the total 342K Shazams on album tracks last week, “Dos Oruguitas” had 109K Shazams and the song ranked #25 on the Top 200 U.S. and #59 on the Top 200 Global charts. The music video will be released on DisneyMusicVevo Friday, Jan. 7.

“Dos Oruguitas” is one of 15 songs eligible in the Oscars® Best Original Song shortlist and the track received a Critics Choice Awards Best Song nomination.

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” is the Featured Trend at TikTok today and last week the sounds from the album had over 1.1B views.

Disney’s Encanto is now streaming on Disney+ Encanto on a new episode of Disney’s For Scores podcast here and enjoy the music featured on the DisneyHitsPlaylist.

is now streaming on on a new episode of Disney’s For Scores podcast here and enjoy the music featured on the DisneyHitsPlaylist. Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz). But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family’s last hope.

