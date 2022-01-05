January Disney Parks Wishables: Ultimate Princess Celebration

Happy Wishables Wednesday to all you Disney fans! Today shopDisney is preparing for the royal treatment with the latest collection of Disney Parks Wishables: The Disney Princesses!
What’s Happening:
- This month the Disney Parks Wishables are joining in the Ultimate Princess Celebration with some adorable micro plush inspired by our favorite royals!
- Decked out in their iconic dresses (and in some cases headwear), these lovely ladies will bring enchantment to your Disney collection and a smile to your face.
- This release includes five mystery plush, and one standalone plush of Rapunzel. Each soft, squishable, lovable micro plush sells for $14.99 and is available right now on shopDisney!
Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Ultimate Princess Celebration Series – Micro – Limited Release – $14.99
- This month’s collection includes:
- Cinderella
- Tiana
- Moana
- Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) in her pink dress
- Aurora in her blue dress (Chase Variant)
Rapunzel Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Ultimate Princess Celebration Series – Micro – Limited Release – $14.99
Good to Know:
- Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.
