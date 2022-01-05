January Disney Parks Wishables: Ultimate Princess Celebration

Happy Wishables Wednesday to all you Disney fans! Today shopDisney is preparing for the royal treatment with the latest collection of Disney Parks Wishables: The Disney Princesses!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This month the Disney Parks Wishables are joining in the Ultimate Princess Celebration

Decked out in their iconic dresses (and in some cases headwear), these lovely ladies will bring enchantment to your Disney collection and a smile to your face.

This release includes five mystery plush, and one standalone plush of Rapunzel. Each soft, squishable, lovable micro plush sells for $14.99 and is available right now on shopDisney

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Ultimate Princess Celebration Series – Micro – Limited Release – $14.99

This month’s collection includes: Cinderella Tiana Moana Aurora (Sleeping Beauty) in her pink dress Aurora in her blue dress (Chase Variant)



Rapunzel Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Ultimate Princess Celebration Series – Micro – Limited Release – $14.99

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

Jack-Jack Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Incredicoaster Series – Micro – Limited Release