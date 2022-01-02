New Disney Princess Wishables Set To Debut on January 5th

A new set of Disney Parks Wishables, the popular mystery blind-bag plush toys that can be found on shopDisney and throughout the Disney Parks, is set to debut on January 5th featuring the Disney Princesses.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney has tweeted that a new collection of the popular plush Wishables

The Disney Parks Wishables come in both open-edition plush figures or mystery blind-bags with some series containing chase variants.

The new princess series contains several favorite princesses, including Cinderella, Tiana, and Aurora. Any other princesses included in the series are unknown at this time.

It is also unknown if Cinderella, Tiana, and Aurora are considered open editions or will be part of the blind bag selections.

Disney Parks Wishables can be found in retail locations throughout the Disney Parks, as well as on shopDisney. shopDisney tweeted their release on January 5th, but park locations are also unknown at this time.

Previous Wishables collections include: