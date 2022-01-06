Destination D23 Merchandise to be Available to D23 Gold Members During Online Event

If you didn’t get a chance to make it to Destination D23 back in November and missed out on some of the exclusive merchandise, D23 has you covered. D23 Gold Members can shop an exclusive collection during an online event for a limited time starting Monday.

Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store, has created a collection of Destination D23 merchandise that will be available to D23 Gold Members during an online event on Monday, January 10 starting at 9 AM PT.

The collection will be available while supplies last and will include several different pieces of apparel, including:

Destination D23 Spirit Jersey

Orange Bird Rugby Shirt

Destination D23 Logo Hoodie

Destination D23 Logo Tee

Destination D23 Cap

Proof of membership will be required for the online shopping event.

The link for the event will be found here here

About Destination D23: