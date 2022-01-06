Destination D23 Merchandise to be Available to D23 Gold Members During Online Event

If you didn’t get a chance to make it to Destination D23 back in November and missed out on some of the exclusive merchandise, D23 has you covered. D23 Gold Members can shop an exclusive collection during an online event for a limited time starting Monday.
- Mickey’s of Glendale, the Walt Disney Imagineering campus store, has created a collection of Destination D23 merchandise that will be available to D23 Gold Members during an online event on Monday, January 10 starting at 9 AM PT.
- The collection will be available while supplies last and will include several different pieces of apparel, including:
Destination D23 Spirit Jersey
Orange Bird Rugby Shirt
Destination D23 Logo Hoodie
Destination D23 Logo Tee
Destination D23 Cap
About Destination D23:
- Destination D23 was a special event held at Disney’s Contemporary Resort at Walt Disney World Resort back in November.
- The event featured a variety of exhibits and presentations, including a look at the future of Disney Parks, Experiences and Products.
- You can check out everything we learned from the event and check out some of the exhibits here.