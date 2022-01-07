Walt Disney Family Museum Sets Virtual Talk with Author Bill Cotter About “Zorro”

The Walt disney Family Museum has announced an in-depth virtual discussion with author Bill Cotter about the beloved Walt Disney television series Zorro as he shares the origins, production, and legacy of this iconic western saga.

Questions can be submitted during the webinar through Zoom's Q&A function. Due to anticipated demand and limited Q&A time, not all submitted questions will be answered.

All participants must sign up by 5:00pm PT on Tuesday, January 27. Participants must have a Zoom account to attend the webinar. A link to the webinar and instructions for joining will be sent via email prior to the event.

Tickets for the event are available now

About Bill Cotter: