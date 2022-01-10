“Beauty and the Beast” Belle nuiMO Now Available on shopDisney

shopDisney has teased that another beloved princess will be joining the Disney nuiMOs crew: Belle! The brown haired, book loving princess is the next character to be featured in the collection and will be arriving soon.

UPDATE (1/10/2021): The lovely Belle nuiMO has mader her official debut on shopDisney and is ready to join your nuiMO collection!

What’s Happening:

The adorable line of cute plushes called nuiMOs is about to get another friend. shopDisney has shared a photo of Princess Belle announcing that she’ll soon be available for purchase.

Belle comes dressed in her iconic yellow gown and matching shoes and she’s ready for pictures and posing from the moment she arrives.

Fans will also be able to purchase a variety of accessories and outfits so they can dress Belle for every occasion or mood.

The Belle nuiMO is now available on shopDisney

Belle Disney nuiMOs Plush – Beauty and the Beast – $21.99

