Have a Healthy and Happy 2022 with Fun Disney nuiMOs Outdoor Sports and Workout Fashions

If your favorite Disney nuiMOs could use a couple of new wardrobe updates, shopDisney has you covered with their latest collection of snow gear and workout accessories!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As we welcome a new year and stick to our resolutions for 2022, the nuiMOs are joining in the fun with fun fashions that are all about outdoor sports and fitness.

This year the adorable plushes can help you stay on track with your goals to enjoy more outdoor adventures, all thanks to fashion!

A new collection of sportswear and gear has debuted on shopDisney including: Snowboarding suits and goggles Bike shorts and sneakers Yoga Mat Tracksuit

No matter how you and your nuiMOs play this year, you can have a grand time with these sensible styles that promote a variety of fun sports you can enjoy together.

The latest nuiMO outfits are available now on shopDisney

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – T-Shirt with Bike Shorts and Sneakers

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Color-Blocked Windbreaker with Tank Top and Joggers

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Purple Snow Jacket with Snowpants and Snowboard Goggles

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Black and Orange Snow Jacket with Snowpants and Snowboard Goggles

Disney nuiMOs Accessories – Gym Bag and Yoga Mat Accessories Set

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Mesh Hoodie with Active Skirt and Sneakers

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Windbreaker Track Suit with Track Pants and Hat

More Disney nuiMOs:

Today is also the debut of the newest Disney nuiMO friend, Belle

The Beauty and the Beast princess is dressed in her yellow gown and is ready for an enchanting evening.

princess is dressed in her yellow gown and is ready for an enchanting evening. She’s one of more than 15 poseable plush available in the collection.

Belle Disney nuiMOs Plush – Beauty and the Beast