Three New “The Book of Boba Fett” Character Posters Released

With the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ last week, three more characters got their own posters this week: Black Krrsantan, the two Hutt twins and Tusken Chief.

What’s Happening:

The new characters appeared in last week’s second episode of The Book of Boba Fett .

The official Star Wars Twitter account

These posters follow the release of two posters from the first episode

About The Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett , a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.

The first two episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.

You can also check out our recap of the first episode of the new series here