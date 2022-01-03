The Mayor’s Majordomo and Madam Garsa Get Their Own “The Book of Boba Fett” Character Posters

With the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ last week, two more characters got their own posters this week: The Mayor's Majordomo and Madam Garsa.

The two characters appeared in last week’s first episode.

About The Book of Boba Fett:

The Book of Boba Fett , a thrilling Star Wars The Mandalorian

The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.

stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.

The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.

is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays. You can also check out our recap of the first episode of the new series here.