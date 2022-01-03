The Mayor’s Majordomo and Madam Garsa Get Their Own “The Book of Boba Fett” Character Posters

With the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett premiering on Disney+ last week, two more characters got their own posters this week: The Mayor's Majordomo and Madam Garsa.
- The two characters appeared in last week’s first episode.
- The official Star Wars Twitter account shared the two new character posters today before the debut of the series’ second episode on Disney+ on Wednesday.
About The Book of Boba Fett:
- The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.
- The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen.
- Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers.
- The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays.
- You can also check out our recap of the first episode of the new series here.