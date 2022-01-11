Hulu’s “The Great” Has Been Renewed For It’s Third Season

Huzzah! The critically acclaimed Hulu series, The Great has been renewed for a third season.
What’s Happening:
- The renewal news comes after Season 2 of the historical dramedy debuted in its entirety on Hulu on November 19, 2021.
- In the second season, Elle Fanning’s character, Catherine finally takes the Russian throne for her own – but if she thought coup-ing her husband was difficult, it’s nothing compared to the realities of liberating a country that doesn’t want to be. She’ll battle her court, her team, even her own mother in a bid to bring the enlightenment to Russia.
- Along with Fanning, the series also stars Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow. Season 3 will consist of 10 episodes.
- Tony McNamara created the series and also serves as executive producer. Both Fanning and Hoult also executive produce in addition to starring.
- The Great has proven to be a critical success since it originally debuted in May 2020. The first season received an 88% critical approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, while Season 2 received a perfect 100% rating.
- The first season of the series received multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations, while Season 2 recently received three Golden Globe nominations as well. Those were for best comedy series and best actor and actress in a comedy series for Hoult and Fanning respectively.
- The second season of The Great was one of the top performing original comedies on Hulu in 2021 and continues to grow Hulu’s highly successful slate of female-driven comedies, including Dollface, Pen15 and the upcoming Life & Beth, which marks Amy Schumer’s return to TV.