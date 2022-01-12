Guests Can Now Book Special Celebration at Mickey’s House in Disneyland’s Toontown

Guests can now book that “Enchanting Extra” that was announced last month, celebrating birthdays and other events at Mickey’s House at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

Last month it was revealed Disneyland

Today, those bookings have opened and this special experience can now be booked for events taking place on Jan 19th and beyond. Note: The calendar allows you to select as early as Sunday, Jan. 16th, but (as of press time) has no availability until the 19th.

During the private gathering for up to 10 people (including infants), guests will be able to: Take a group photo with Mickey Mouse, and receive complimentary downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the event Decorate cupcakes Participate in hands-on crafts and games designed to delight little ones and grown-ups alike Get quicker entry to Gadget’s Go Coaster

The experience will last 90 minutes, and since it does include edibles (those cupcakes), Disney does note that you should discuss dietary restrictions when you begin.

While this experience is geared toward kids, there must also be at least one adult 18 years of age or older in the party at all times, and strollers must be parked outside of Mickey’s house.

The private party at Mickey’s House costs $350.00 for up to 10 people, and no discounts can be applied to this price. Payment is due at time of booking.

Park admission is not included in this experience, and as such, valid park admission and park reservation are required to attend.

Guests should check in no earlier than 15 minutes prior to their reservation time at the check-in location between Mickey’s House and Minnie’s House

As of press time, the official Disneyland website says that this offering is only available through March 6th, 2022. Reservations can be made here.