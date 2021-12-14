Celebrate Mickey’s Toontown With New 90-Minute Private Party in Mickey’s House at Disneyland Park

Mickey’s Toontown at Disneyland Park is set to close in March 2022 for a massive remodeling that will include the West Coast debut of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. As an added treat before the land closes, Disneyland is now offering a special 90-minute gathering at Mickey’s House for you and up to 9 friends.

What’s Happening:

Young families can create special memories by scheduling a private party in Mickey Mouse’s house

During this festive, 90-minute gathering at Mickey’s House for up to 10 Guests, you and your loved ones can: Take a group photo with Mickey Mouse, and receive complimentary downloads of Disney PhotoPass digital photos taken during the event Decorate cupcakes Participate in hands-on crafts and games designed to delight little ones and grown-ups alike Get quicker entry to Gadget’s Go Coaster

This experience takes place January 19, 2022 through March 6, 2022 and the cost is $350 per group. Gratuity is not included or required. Payment is due at the time of booking.

Booking information will be available at a later date.

The Fine Print:

The experience is limited to 10 Guests total per group, including infants. At least one person in the party must be an adult 18 years of age or older and must accompany all children in the experience for the duration of the experience.

When visiting Mickey’s House, strollers must be parked outside.

The experience is wheelchair accessible.

Guests with special dietary requests should discuss their dietary requests upon arriving at the location.

The experience is 90 minutes in duration.

Discounts cannot be applied to this experience.