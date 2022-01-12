Outdoor Kitchens Announced for 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

Walt Disney World has announced the outdoor kitchens guests will be able to visit when they check out the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

What’s Happening:

EPCOT’s World Showcase plays host to the Festival-exclusive Outdoor Kitchens, each offering a specialty menu of creative cuisine and libations. Savor, sip and satisfy appetites large and small!

The lineup of kitchens includes returning favorites from last year such as: Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market (Germany) – Venture to Germany for Bavarian bites sure to sate foodies of all ages—every dish is köstlich! Cider House (near the United Kingdom) – Behold buzz-worthy ciders and artisanal provisions that are sure to hit the spot. The Citrus Blossom (near Port of Entry) – Treat your taste buds to the subtleties of lemon, orange and lime—turning delicious dishes even more delish! Flavor Full Kitchen Hosted by AdventHealth (Between Imagination! and Refreshment Port) – Nourish yourself with flavorful fare made with healthy ingredients fresh from the garden. Fleur de Lys (France) – Indulge in haute cuisine and boissons that’ll make you fall in ooo-la-la-love with this palate-pleasing Parisian pop-up! Hanami (Japan) – Journey to Japan for innovative plates crafted with culinary Zen, which pair beautifully with sake and Japanese-inspired cocktails. The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board (near Port of Entry) – Quell cravings with an incredible menu of all-natural food and drink infused with the nectar of the gods! Jardin de Fiestas (Mexico) – Take a food-tastic tour of the Mexico Pavilion… these tantalizing tastes will add some spice to your day! La Isla Fresca (Between Morocco and France) – Nibble on Caribbean-seasoned dishes that’ll send appetites swaying to the island beat! Lotus House (China) – Sink your teeth into authentic Chinese eats filled with morsels of good fortune! Magnolia Terrace ( The American Adventure ) – Get a taste of the bayou as you savor classic comfort food of the American Gulf Coast. Northern Bloom (Canada) – Discover palate-pleasing fare from our Great White North neighbor… O Canada! Pineapple Promenade (near Port of Entry) – Get your tropical fruit fix from tart ‘n’ tangy to the sweetest frozen treats! Primavera Kitchen (Italy) – Mangiare hearty helpings of Old-Country dishes served with a glass of vino… now that’s amore! Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible Foods (near Disney Traders) – Delight in plant-based versions of some favorite foods—created from innovative recipes with impossibly delicious twists!



Joining the line-up this year are three all new booths: EPCOT Farmers Feast (near Test Track ) – Fuel up for a fun-filled day at EPCOT with hearty dishes and savory sides featuring farm-fresh ingredients. EPCOT Sunshine Griddle (near Test Track) – Enjoy delicious breakfast dishes like avocado toast and shrimp & grits—served morning, noon and night. Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco) – Intoxicate taste buds with the exotic flavors of this North African mecca—mysterious Morocco!

Guests will also find special offerings for the festival at the following locations: Funnel Cake Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company Refreshment Port Refreshment Outpost



The 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will begin March 2nd and run through July 4th, 2022.