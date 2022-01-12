Outdoor Kitchens Announced for 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival

by | Jan 12, 2022 5:07 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Walt Disney World has announced the outdoor kitchens guests will be able to visit when they check out the 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival.

What’s Happening:

  • EPCOT’s World Showcase plays host to the Festival-exclusive Outdoor Kitchens, each offering a specialty menu of creative cuisine and libations. Savor, sip and satisfy appetites large and small!
  • The lineup of kitchens includes returning favorites from last year such as:
    • Bauernmarkt: Farmer’s Market (Germany) – Venture to Germany for Bavarian bites sure to sate foodies of all ages—every dish is köstlich!
    • Cider House (near the United Kingdom) – Behold buzz-worthy ciders and artisanal provisions that are sure to hit the spot.
    • The Citrus Blossom (near Port of Entry) – Treat your taste buds to the subtleties of lemon, orange and lime—turning delicious dishes even more delish!
    • Flavor Full Kitchen Hosted by AdventHealth (Between Imagination! and Refreshment Port) – Nourish yourself with flavorful fare made with healthy ingredients fresh from the garden.
    • Fleur de Lys (France) – Indulge in haute cuisine and boissons that’ll make you fall in ooo-la-la-love with this palate-pleasing Parisian pop-up!
    • Hanami (Japan) – Journey to Japan for innovative plates crafted with culinary Zen, which pair beautifully with sake and Japanese-inspired cocktails.
    • The Honey Bee-stro Hosted by National Honey Board (near Port of Entry) – Quell cravings with an incredible menu of all-natural food and drink infused with the nectar of the gods!
    • Jardin de Fiestas (Mexico) – Take a food-tastic tour of the Mexico Pavilion… these tantalizing tastes will add some spice to your day!
    • La Isla Fresca (Between Morocco and France) – Nibble on Caribbean-seasoned dishes that’ll send appetites swaying to the island beat!
    • Lotus House (China) – Sink your teeth into authentic Chinese eats filled with morsels of good fortune!
    • Magnolia Terrace (The American Adventure) – Get a taste of the bayou as you savor classic comfort food of the American Gulf Coast.
    • Northern Bloom (Canada) – Discover palate-pleasing fare from our Great White North neighbor… O Canada!
    • Pineapple Promenade (near Port of Entry) – Get your tropical fruit fix from tart ‘n’ tangy to the sweetest frozen treats!
    • Primavera Kitchen (Italy) – Mangiare hearty helpings of Old-Country dishes served with a glass of vino… now that’s amore!
    • Trowel & Trellis Hosted by Impossible Foods (near Disney Traders) – Delight in plant-based versions of some favorite foods—created from innovative recipes with impossibly delicious twists!

  • Joining the line-up this year are three all new booths:
    • EPCOT Farmers Feast (near Test Track) – Fuel up for a fun-filled day at EPCOT with hearty dishes and savory sides featuring farm-fresh ingredients.
    • EPCOT Sunshine Griddle (near Test Track) – Enjoy delicious breakfast dishes like avocado toast and shrimp & grits—served morning, noon and night.
    • Tangierine Café: Flavors of the Medina (Morocco) – Intoxicate taste buds with the exotic flavors of this North African mecca—mysterious Morocco!
  • Guests will also find special offerings for the festival at the following locations:
    • Funnel Cake
    • Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Company
    • Refreshment Port
    • Refreshment Outpost

The 2022 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival will begin March 2nd and run through July 4th, 2022.

