A Few Restaurants at Walt Disney World are Reopening Including Flying Fish, The Turf Club Bar and Grill and Jiko

A few delicious eateries at the Walt Disney World Resort are opening their doors once again, featuring some tasty new dishes and services. Flying Fish at Disney’s BoardWalk, The Turf Club Bar and Grill at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and Jiko – The Cooking Place at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge!

What’s Happening:

The chefs from Flying Fish over at Disney’s BoardWalk are ready to welcome you back on January 27th with their signature seafood dishes. Enjoy a taste of luxury with unrivaled flavors, sustainable seafood, and steak offerings.

The Seafood Pearl Pasta consists of all your favorites – shrimp, lobster, scallops, clams, and mussels. For another option from the sea, consider the Plancha-seared Scallops accompanied with savory grits, sweet corn, and Peppadew emulsion.

To end your dinner at Flying Fish on a sweet note, indulge in the Cocoa Breach accompanied with delicious vanilla custard.

Opening February 3rd,The Turf Club Bar and Grill at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Sp,. Begin your evening on a high note right out of the gate with the New York Cider-braised Mussels appetizer flavored with garlic, chorizo, fennel, Fresno chili, and apple cider topped with a grilled baguette.

As you move on to the next course, the Grilled Pork Chop or Braised Lamb Tagliatelle both have a place in the winner’s circle of flavor. Don’t forget to top off your meal with one of the delightful desserts, like the New York Cheesecake.

Beginning on February 17th, take a trip over to Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge to enjoy the flavors of African, Indian, and Mediterranean cuisine at Jiko – The Cooking Place.

As this spot welcomes you again, try the Seafood Tagine. Filled with prawns, scallops, squid, and Littleneck clams. For a sweet finish, the returning Kilimanjaro dessert is not just gorgeous, but delicious too. Decadent dark chocolate mousse, pistachio financier, pink peppercorn meringue, cacao nib crunch, and ras el hanout pineapples.