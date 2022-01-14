Steinmetz Hall Now Open at the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts today opened its highly anticipated Steinmetz Hall, a modern, architectural marvel distinguished by its incredible acoustics and unique ability to transform in shape, size and seating to accommodate a variety of performing arts and events, from operas to symphonies to modern rock.

What’s Happening:

Named after philanthropists Chuck and Margery Pabst Steinmetz, the multi-form theater was presented to the public today, during a community event, including presentations from Chairman and Founding Donor Jim Pugh, Vice Chairman and Board Members Chuck and Margery Pabst Steinmetz, Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and U.S. Congresswoman Val Demings.

Among the most innovative and technologically advanced concert halls in the world, Steinmetz Hall was designed to shepherd in a new era in the performing arts, by drawing internationally and nationally renowned artists to establish residencies in Orlando and supporting regional and local artists with community-centered, inspiring programming that makes the arts accessible to everyone – from area residents to the millions of tourists who visit the region annually.

It is the first performing arts center to debut a world-class theater since the coronavirus pandemic began in 2020.

Designed by award-winning architect Barton Myers and joined by the world's leading theater designer Richard Pilbrow and renowned acoustician Damian Doria of Stages Consultants, Steinmetz Hall is the third theater in a $613 million public-private project first envisioned nearly two decades ago that has grown to encompass two blocks in downtown Orlando and includes Walt Disney Theater, Alexis & Jim Pugh Theater, Seneff Arts Plaza, AdventHealth School of the Arts and stunning event spaces.

WATCH: Full Steinmetz Hall Dedication Ceremony at the Dr. Phillips Center

Steinmetz Hall Features:

Perfect Sound Quality – To achieve its perfect, N1 background sound rating, Steinmetz Hall is encased inside an exterior concrete frame and built on top of a floating concrete foundation. More than 400 isolation rubber pads placed between the theater and its foundation create an acoustic air gap that absorbs and deadens sound from traffic and other ambient noise. A mobile acoustical reflector in the ceiling also aids in sound movement. All surfaces ─ including cork floors, cherry millwork and automated acoustic fabric curtains ─ were designed to promote sound movement from performances and mitigate noise from the audience.

Extensive Seating – Four main levels of seating can accommodate more than 1,700 guests. The first five rows closest to the stage have three distinct height options, making it easy to create an orchestra pit or add a forestage. Both orchestra and upper-level seats, which are natural-stained cherry wood with tamarind-colored faux leather, are close to the stage and arranged on moderate inclines to provide an even more intimate viewing experience. When not in use, 22 rows of seats in the lower orchestra pivot forward 180 degrees and can be stored upside down under the theater, creating a flat floor for dancing and catered events.

What They’re Saying:

Kathy Ramsberger, president and CEO of the Dr. Phillips Center, said: "This has been one of the most ambitious performing arts development projects of the 21st century. Our approach all along was to redefine the role, and the perception, of a modern performing arts center. So we placed it in the heart of Orlando, surrounded by the true culture of our city—where Arts For Every Life would always have a home.

Jim Pugh, Chairman of the Board and Founding Donor at the Dr. Phillips Center said: "We set out to build one of the great

