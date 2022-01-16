Brightline Railway Begins Test Runs on Tuesday from West Palm Beach to Cocoa

Brightline Railway, a high-speed rail project working to connect Miami and the south of Florida to the Orlando area, has reached a new milestone, as according to WESH 2, test runs from West Palm Beach to Cocoa will begin this Tuesday.
What’s Happening:
- During these test runs, the trains will not be carrying passengers and won't go faster than 60 mph, according to Brightline.
- This step allows drivers to become familiar with the 130 miles along the corridor with a manager who is already familiar with the area for "oversight and instruction."
- Brightline currently runs from Miami to West Palm Beach, and the company said construction to Orlando is 70% complete at this time.
- To date, more than 1,300 people have worked on the project, totaling more than 4.7 million hours.
- The expansion is expected to be done by the end of the year, with service beginning in 2023, according to Brightline.
- Back in July 2021, we reported that the proposed train route between Walt Disney World and the Orlando International Airport had been delayed indefinitely. A video on the WESH 2 website confirms that the company is still working on that route, as part of a larger route to Tampa.