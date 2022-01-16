Brightline Railway Begins Test Runs on Tuesday from West Palm Beach to Cocoa

Brightline Railway, a high-speed rail project working to connect Miami and the south of Florida to the Orlando area, has reached a new milestone, as according to WESH 2, test runs from West Palm Beach to Cocoa will begin this Tuesday.

What’s Happening:

During these test runs, the trains will not be carrying passengers and won't go faster than 60 mph, according to Brightline.

This step allows drivers to become familiar with the 130 miles along the corridor with a manager who is already familiar with the area for "oversight and instruction."

Brightline currently runs from Miami to West Palm Beach, and the company said construction to Orlando is 70% complete at this time.

To date, more than 1,300 people have worked on the project, totaling more than 4.7 million hours.

The expansion is expected to be done by the end of the year, with service beginning in 2023, according to Brightline.

Back in July 2021, we reported that the proposed train route between Walt Disney World had been delayed indefinitely