How Sweet It Is! Disney x BaubleBar Jewelry and Accessories for Your Disney Valentine

Disney fans hoping to express their love and deep appreciation for a special friend or significant other this Valentine’s Day will love the assortment of jewelry and accessories from BaubleBar. From Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, to Disney princesses and more, these fun, playful and elegant selections are the perfect way to say I love you!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- With Valentine’s Day still a few weeks out, this is the best time to purchase gifts for those on your holiday shopping list, be it a best friend, significant other, or family member.
- BaubleBar is home to a variety of beautiful Disney inspired styles that will allow fans to carry the magic and enchantment of their favorite character with them from day to day.
- Among their delightful collections are:
- Mickey Mouse Bag Charms
- Disney Fine Collection
- Safety Pin Earrings
- Toy Story
- Disney Princess
- Disney Villains
- Whether you’re looking for something playful for everyday or prefer a more elegant look for special occasions, you can’t go wrong with BaubleBar’s incredible Disney selections.
- Find your favorite Disney X BaubleBar jewelry online now and share a sweet surprise with the ones you love this Valentine's Day. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Mickey Mouse Bag Charms
Launched late last year, BaubleBar’s Mickey bag charms are an adorable way to show off your Disney fandom. The charms are shaped like the one and only Mickey Mouse and with seven variations to choose from you can find the one that best speaks to your personal style.
- Oilslick ($58) – An oilslick effect creates a colorful sheen.
- Pearl ($68) – Bedecked in gorgeous pearls for a style that will make heads turn.
- LIMITED EDITION Patchwork Denim ($58) – Different colors and pieces create a denim mosaic effect Once it sells out, there won’t be any restocks.
- Gold Glitter ($58) – Gold glitter is a special style that will remind you of your favorite place on earth.
- Purple Pavé ($58) – Glittery lavender crystals are sure to brighten up your keys, wallet, or bag.
- Iridescent ($68) – Glittery crystals are the perfect way to add sparkle to your everyday life.
- Pink ($58) – Mickey Mouse's likeness is bedecked in bright pink enamel for a style that will add lots of fun to any look.
Fine Jewelry
Crafted from 18K Gold Vermeil and featuring Cubic Zirconia stones, the new luxe collection pulls inspiration from your favorite Disney characters. The threaders and studs are perfect for mixing and matching to make the ultimate delicate Disney ear stack.
- Mickey Mouse 18K Gold Sterling Pendant Necklace ($78) – 18K gold vermeil design outlined with sparkly Cubic Zirconia stones.
- Mickey Mouse 18K Gold Sterling Safety Pin Earrings ($54) – Mickey Mouse Pin Earrings take a classic silhouette and offer a Disney spin.
- Mickey Mouse 18K Gold Sterling Threader Hoops ($58) – 18K gold vermeil piece looks perfect paired with a few other dainty styles.
- Mickey Mouse 18K Gold Studs ($52) – Mickey Mouse pavé studs surrounded by beautiful gemstones.
- Friends Forever 18K Gold Stud Set ($78) – Daisy Duck and Donald Duck set feature pretty pearls, while the Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse pair has sleek pavé.
- Minnie Mouse 18K Gold Headband Studs ($52) – Gorgeous pair of studs made of 18K gold vermeil, pavé, and a beautiful gold bow.
More Disney Fun
Fans who want to celebrate other characters will love these character options spread across stud and drop earring styles.
Maleficent Disney Earrings ($48)