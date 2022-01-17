How Sweet It Is! Disney x BaubleBar Jewelry and Accessories for Your Disney Valentine

Disney fans hoping to express their love and deep appreciation for a special friend or significant other this Valentine’s Day will love the assortment of jewelry and accessories from BaubleBar. From Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck, to Disney princesses and more, these fun, playful and elegant selections are the perfect way to say I love you!

With Valentine’s Day still a few weeks out, this is the best time to purchase gifts for those on your holiday shopping list, be it a best friend, significant other, or family member.

BaubleBar

Among their delightful collections are: Mickey Mouse Bag Charms Disney Fine Collection Safety Pin Earrings Toy Story Disney Princess Disney Villains

Whether you’re looking for something playful for everyday or prefer a more elegant look for special occasions, you can’t go wrong with BaubleBar’s incredible Disney selections.

Find your favorite Disney X BaubleBar jewelry online now and share a sweet surprise with the ones you love this Valentine's Day. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Mickey Mouse Bag Charms

Launched late last year, BaubleBar’s Mickey bag charms are an adorable way to show off your Disney fandom. The charms are shaped like the one and only Mickey Mouse and with seven variations to choose from you can find the one that best speaks to your personal style.

Fine Jewelry

Crafted from 18K Gold Vermeil and featuring Cubic Zirconia stones, the new luxe collection pulls inspiration from your favorite Disney characters. The threaders and studs are perfect for mixing and matching to make the ultimate delicate Disney ear stack.

More Disney Fun

Fans who want to celebrate other characters will love these character options spread across stud and drop earring styles.

Tiana Disney Earrings ($46)

Belle Disney Earrings ($48)

Maleficent Disney Earrings ($48)

Slinky Dog Earrings ($38)