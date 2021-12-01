Oh Boy! BaubleBar Expands Their Disney Collection with Six Enchanting Mickey Mouse Bag Charms

BaubleBar is bringing even more magic to their Disney Collection with the debut of new Limited Edition Mickey Mouse Bag Charms! These adorable, eye-catching accessories showcase the global icon in a variety of upscale materials that will bring a luxe look to your favorite purse, bag, or tote.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Mickey Mouse Bag Charms – BaubleBar

Mickey Mouse’s sweetheart, Minnie may be the fashion guru of the two, but that doesn’t mean Mickey doesn’t like to look good. BaubleBar is bringing some serious style to the signature Mickey silhouette with their collection of Limited Edition bag charms designed with pearls, crystals, denim patchwork, oil slick finishes and more. Each charm sells for $48-$58 so, whether you’re fond of just one style or collect them all, these Mickey Mouse looks are perfect for your on-the-go travels and make also excellent display pieces.

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm | BaubleBar

Pearl ($58)

Bedecked in gorgeous pearls for a style that will make heads turn, this simple yet elegant look immediately elevates any bag.

Purple Pavé ($58)

Glittery lavender crystals are sure to brighten up your keys, wallet, or bag and the soft palette will complement brighter purple accessories or will contrast nicely with a variety of color schemes

Patchwork Denim ($58)*

Different colors and pieces create a denim mosaic effect that calls back to 90s era fashions! We loved Mickey then, and we still love him now. *If this is your favorite style, don’t wait to purchase it as the Denim Limited Edition design will not be restocked.

Oilslick ($48)

An oil slick effect creates a colorful sheen and brings some whimsy to your carryall. Our favorite part is how the colors make subtle changes when you turn the figure in your hand. No matter where you’re standing, Mickey Mouse looks good from every angle.

Gold Glitter ($48)

Gold glitter is a special style that will remind you of your favorite place on earth—the Disney Parks! Posh and elegant, you can add some instant glam to your favorite purse with this beautiful gold design.

Crystal ($58)

Glittery crystals are the perfect way to add sparkle to your everyday, and best of all it the iridescent coloring ties in perfectly with Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary celebration!

